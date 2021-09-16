Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Delta Air Lines says it’s “committed to becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral airline on a global basis.” McDonald’s wants you to know its Happy Meals currently include Disney character toys to mark Disney World’s 50th anniversary. And Hilton says that “confirmed connecting rooms means you can all stay together.”