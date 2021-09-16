Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 16, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Mugler, Hefty and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Delta Air Lines says it’s “committed to becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral airline on a global basis.” McDonald’s wants you to know its Happy Meals currently include Disney character toys to mark Disney World’s 50th anniversary. And Hilton says that “confirmed connecting rooms means you can all stay together.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Carbon-Neutral Future Awaits
Delta Air Lines: A Carbon-Neutral Future Awaits
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 151,974,217 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $575,185 (39% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.19%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ready to Create New Memories: Friends
Hilton Hotels Worldwide: Ready to Create New Memories: Friends
Premiered on: WTA Tennis, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 53,470,922 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $271,525 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.03%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Is What We Do
Clubhouse Media Group: This Is What We Do
Premiered on: Closing Bell, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Say Yes
Panera Bread: Say Yes
Premiered on: Hearts Down Under, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,034,626,050 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,787,451 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
McDonald's: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Premiered on: Caillou, Cartoon Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,092,777,811 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,341,743 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
