Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Rocket Mortgage, Bank of America and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 11, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Cash App, Bridgestone and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Sportscaster Gus Johnson calls a time out in a woman’s living room to help her focus on using Rocket Mortgage to refinance her home. Microsoft shows how artist/entrepreneur Daisuke Okamoto uses his Surface Pro 8. And Bank of America says that its “digital tools are so impressive, you just can’t stop banking.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Interruptions
Rocket Mortgage: Interruptions
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 882,090,023 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,811,001 (36% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.05%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Can't Stop Banking
Bank of America: Can't Stop Banking
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 762,055 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 162 (62% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Original By Design
Microsoft Surface: Original By Design
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,246,075 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,439,843 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Welcome to Your Comeback
LA Fitness: Welcome to Your Comeback
Premiered on: Open House, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Loyalty
The Foundation for a Better Life: Loyalty
Premiered on: PAW Patrol, Nick
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 124,084,267 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $306,740 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.00%
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

