Watch the newest commercials from Microsoft, Rocket Mortgage, Bank of America and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Sportscaster Gus Johnson calls a time out in a woman’s living room to help her focus on using Rocket Mortgage to refinance her home. Microsoft shows how artist/entrepreneur Daisuke Okamoto uses his Surface Pro 8. And Bank of America says that its “digital tools are so impressive, you just can’t stop banking.”