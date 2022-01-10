Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Cash App, Bridgestone and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 10, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Dole, H&R Block, Mercedes-Benz and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Christina Aguilera and her family star in another of a series of ads for Nintendo Switch. (See this edition of Hot Spots from Nov. 12 for a previous Nintendo commercial featuring Aguilera & fam.) Figure skater Nathan Chen talks about “authentic representation in skating” in the latest from Bridgestone. (Chen just won his sixth consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championship title on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.) And Megan Thee Stallion says “buying stocks isn’t only for the big players” in her latest spot for Cash App.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Message
Cash App: Message
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 26,731,231 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,681 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.88%
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Christina Aguilera and Her Family Make Memories
Nintendo: Christina Aguilera and Her Family Make Memories
Premiered on: House Party, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 212,607,560 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,071,888 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
What Really Matters
Bridgestone: What Really Matters
Premiered on: Figure Skating, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 49,884,602 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,404,997 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dark Times
Talkspace: Dark Times
Premiered on: Holmes on Homes, Destination America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 79,158,670 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $264,200 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.84%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hold My Fruit Bowl: Lost
Dole: Hold My Fruit Bowl: Lost
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,502,220 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,609 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.25%
Attention Index: 35 (65% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

