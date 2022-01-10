Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Cash App, Bridgestone and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Christina Aguilera and her family star in another of a series of ads for Nintendo Switch. (See this edition of Hot Spots from Nov. 12 for a previous Nintendo commercial featuring Aguilera & fam.) Figure skater Nathan Chen talks about “authentic representation in skating” in the latest from Bridgestone. (Chen just won his sixth consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championship title on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.) And Megan Thee Stallion says “buying stocks isn’t only for the big players” in her latest spot for Cash App.