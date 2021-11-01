Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Ketel One, Hyundai and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 01, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe's, TikTok, Hallmark Gold Crown and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

Hyundai wants you to know that it’s “in progress to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.” (A slightly longer web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Oct. 5.) Ketel One calls its Ketel One Botanical line of vodkas “a purely delightful choice.” And in a holiday-themed spot, Nintendo positions the Nintendo Switch as a gaming platform that can bring “the entire family together.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Expecting Generation One
Hyundai: Expecting Generation One
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Garden Party
Ketel One: Garden Party
Premiered on: House, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 108,938,476 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $495,397 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Home for the Holidays
Nintendo: Home for the Holidays
Premiered on: Toy Story of Terror!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 407,331,938 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,917,443 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
History and Culture
Bermuda Tourism: History and Culture
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,506,376 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,526 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.16%
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Go Acoustic or Plug-In
Guitar Center: Holidays: Go Acoustic or Plug-In
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 42,333,964 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $230,120 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.33%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

