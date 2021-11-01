Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Ketel One, Hyundai and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Hyundai wants you to know that it’s “in progress to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.” (A slightly longer web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Oct. 5.) Ketel One calls its Ketel One Botanical line of vodkas “a purely delightful choice.” And in a holiday-themed spot, Nintendo positions the Nintendo Switch as a gaming platform that can bring “the entire family together.”