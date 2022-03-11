Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Papa Murphy’s, Southern Company, Lexus and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 11, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Gap, Subway, Athleta and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Papa Murphy’s hypes its new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza. Southern Company, the energy utility corporation, says it’s investing $50 million in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help “foster inclusion and success for all.” And Lexus encourages you to “discover the wonders of where an All-Weather Drive Lexus can take you.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Wonders of Weather
Lexus: The Wonders of Weather
Premiered on: A Million Little Things, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,522,757,734 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,330,565 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.91%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rookie Homebuyers
HomeVestors: Rookie Homebuyers
Premiered on: Access Daily, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 28,539,506 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,281 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.72%
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Expression
Papa Murphy's Pizza: Expression
Premiered on: Let's Make a Deal, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 72,254,066 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $291,277 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Equitable Future
Southern Company: Equitable Future
Premiered on: Live From THE PLAYERS, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Plan Your Next Vacation
I Love NY: Plan Your Next Vacation
Premiered on: Rachael Ray, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 214,331,281 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,789 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
