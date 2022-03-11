Watch the newest commercials from Papa Murphy’s, Southern Company, Lexus and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Papa Murphy’s hypes its new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza. Southern Company, the energy utility corporation, says it’s investing $50 million in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help “foster inclusion and success for all.” And Lexus encourages you to “discover the wonders of where an All-Weather Drive Lexus can take you.”