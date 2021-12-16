Watch the newest commercials from Peacock, Dave, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Dave, the banking app, says it can help raise your credit score by up to 50 points. AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) uses lollipops to make a point about how the wireless provider gives the same best deals to new and existing customers. And Peacock promotes its upcoming hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series “True Story With Ed and Randall,” starring Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Randall Park (“WandaVision”).