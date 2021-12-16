Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Peacock, Dave, AT&T and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 16, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Ring, Visa and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Dave, the banking app, says it can help raise your credit score by up to 50 points. AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) uses lollipops to make a point about how the wireless provider gives the same best deals to new and existing customers. And Peacock promotes its upcoming hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series “True Story With Ed and Randall,” starring Ed Helms (“The Office”) and Randall Park (“WandaVision”).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Live Your Bet Life: Mountain
PointsBet: Live Your Bet Life: Mountain
Premiered on: NBA TV Marquee Matchup, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 20,924,918 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,497 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Lollipops: $1,000
AT&T Wireless: Lollipops: $1,000
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,547,714,813 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,897,352 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.34%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Loan Cannon
OnDeck: Loan Cannon
Premiered on: Airplane Repo, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 42,394,707 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $273,894 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
True Story with Ed and Randall
Peacock TV: True Story with Ed and Randall
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,079,573,646 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,075,939 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Celebrating the Switch
Dave App: Celebrating the Switch
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 18,159,200 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,085 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.80%
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

