Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Target wants you to know that you can help support “hundreds of diverse entrepreneurs nationwide” when you shop at its stores and website. Adidas athletes including Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Rose celebrate WBNA star Candace “Ace” Parker as part of the continuing “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign. And retired European footballers Robin Van Persie, Iker Casillas and Cafu help PlayStation hype EA Sports’ “FIFA 22,” set for release on Oct. 1.