Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 20, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Target wants you to know that you can help support “hundreds of diverse entrepreneurs nationwide” when you shop at its stores and website. Adidas athletes including Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Rose celebrate WBNA star Candace “Ace” Parker as part of the continuing “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign. And retired European footballers Robin Van Persie, Iker Casillas and Cafu help PlayStation hype EA Sports’ “FIFA 22,” set for release on Oct. 1.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bring Home Support
Target: Bring Home Support
Premiered on: Murdered by Morning, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,560,517,466 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,619,108 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Impossible Is Nothing: Candace Parker
adidas: Impossible Is Nothing: Candace Parker
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 9,460,063 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $267,298 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.71%
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
How To
The General: How To
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,032,085,366 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,694,415 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
FIFA 22: Powered by PS5: New Icons Reveal
PlayStation: FIFA 22: Powered by PS5: New Icons Reveal
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 148,665,063 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,040,318 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.00%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Bananas
The Kroger Company: Bananas
Premiered on: Access Daily, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 361,882,349 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $865,759 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.60%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

