Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Getty Images, Sam Adams and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Progressive serves up a Sandals-like ad spoof to promote its insurance bundles. (ICYMI: “The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli.) Getty Images says, “Truth finds its way through the camera’s lens.” And Sam Adams presents a sequel to its regional Super Bowl ad starring its Your Cousin From Boston character and a helpful Boston Dynamics robot. (Previously: “Kia and Sam Adams use robot dogs in Super Bowl ads,” from Ad Age’s  E.J. Schultz.)

See Ad Age’s Super Bowl coverage

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bundles
Progressive: Bundles
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,200,744,071 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $114,174,575 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.29%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Ticket's House
BetMGM: Big Ticket's House
Premiered on: Game of the Day, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 326,799,512 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,992,043 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.56%
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Convenience Store
Frito Lay: Convenience Store
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 945,861,402 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,572,908 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Your Cousin From Boston: Dynamics
Samuel Adams: Your Cousin From Boston: Dynamics
Premiered on: The Simpsons, FXX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,801,675 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,567 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.87%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Look
Getty Images: Look
Premiered on: NBA GameTime Live, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,331,456 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,461 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.34%
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Join us on March 10 for our free Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse virtual event.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Priceline, Kroger and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Priceline, Kroger and more
Watch the newest commercials from Visa, Mattress Firm, Toyota and more

Watch the newest commercials from Visa, Mattress Firm, Toyota and more
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, LinkedIn, Visible and more

Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, LinkedIn, Visible and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chewy, Cheerios, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chewy, Cheerios, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chevrolet, Hyundai, WhatsApp and more
Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more

Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more