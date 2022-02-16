Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Getty Images, Sam Adams and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Progressive serves up a Sandals-like ad spoof to promote its insurance bundles. (ICYMI: “The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli.) Getty Images says, “Truth finds its way through the camera’s lens.” And Sam Adams presents a sequel to its regional Super Bowl ad starring its Your Cousin From Boston character and a helpful Boston Dynamics robot. (Previously: “Kia and Sam Adams use robot dogs in Super Bowl ads,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.)