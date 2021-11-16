Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Instacart, Taco Bell and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 16, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Macy's, Dollar General, Fitbit and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Backstreet Boys classic “I Want It That Way” serves as the soundtrack for a Samsung ad that shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Instacart imagines what would happen if your mom had her own restaurant. And Taco Bell hypes its new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Heisman House: Tim Tebow's Curve Ahead
Nissan: Heisman House: Tim Tebow's Curve Ahead
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,886,326,269 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,212,105 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.23%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You Are the Gift
Samsung Mobile: You Are the Gift
Premiered on: Shark Tank, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,185,061,222 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,519,975 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.35%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Dinner Party
Caesars Entertainment: Holidays: Dinner Party
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 687,736,160 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,848,193 (72% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.20%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Mom's Short Ribs
Instacart: Mom's Short Ribs
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 169,497,473 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,147,652 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Metro Station
Taco Bell: Metro Station
Premiered on: In Sickness and in Health, ASPiRE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,844,293,025 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,358,478 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
