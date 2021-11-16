Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Instacart, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The Backstreet Boys classic “I Want It That Way” serves as the soundtrack for a Samsung ad that shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Instacart imagines what would happen if your mom had her own restaurant. And Taco Bell hypes its new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.