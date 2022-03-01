Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, L’Oréal Paris, Toyota and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Samsung says you can “make nights epic” when you use the Galaxy S22/S22+ to document your evening adventures. Toyota calls attention to its support of racing in a spot starring NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. And Helen Mirren talks about the meaning of the words “I’m worth it” for L’Oréal Paris. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren has the backstory—and other ads in the continuing campaign: “L’Oréal taps Kate Winslet, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Camila Cabello to tell more lessons of worth.”)

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Worth It
L'Oreal Paris: Worth It
Premiered on: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,087,565 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,851 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Dramatic Roles: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband
Samsung Mobile: Dramatic Roles: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband
Premiered on: The Shawshank Redemption, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,531,586,539 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $70,510,364 (43% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Countless
Toyota: Countless
Premiered on: NASCAR Cup Series, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,446,267,383 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $181,150,303 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make Nights Epic
Samsung Mobile: Make Nights Epic
Premiered on: Chicago Fire, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,531,586,539 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $70,510,364 (43% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tap Into More Savings
Food Lion, LLC: Tap Into More Savings
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 28,444,100 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,048 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.26%
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Join us on March 10 for our free Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse virtual event.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more
Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more

Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more
Applebee's 'disappointed' with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage

Applebee's 'disappointed' with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more