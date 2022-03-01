Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, L’Oréal Paris, Toyota and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Samsung says you can “make nights epic” when you use the Galaxy S22/S22+ to document your evening adventures. Toyota calls attention to its support of racing in a spot starring NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. And Helen Mirren talks about the meaning of the words “I’m worth it” for L’Oréal Paris. (Ad Age’s Parker Herren has the backstory—and other ads in the continuing campaign: “L’Oréal taps Kate Winslet, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Camila Cabello to tell more lessons of worth.”)