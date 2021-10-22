Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Discovery+ promotes its streaming offerings, including “Destination Fear” and “Mythbusters.” Pro athletes DK Metcalf, Georgia Ellenwood, Loren Gabel, Jonathan Taylor and Tyasha Harris star in the latest installment of Under Armour’s continuing “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. And a houseplant seeks revenge against its would-be murderer in a spooky “Bite Size Halloween” ad from Skittles.