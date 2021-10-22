Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 22, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Discovery+ promotes its streaming offerings, including “Destination Fear” and “Mythbusters.” Pro athletes DK Metcalf, Georgia Ellenwood, Loren Gabel, Jonathan Taylor and Tyasha Harris star in the latest installment of Under Armour’s continuing “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. And a houseplant seeks revenge against its would-be murderer in a spooky “Bite Size Halloween” ad from Skittles.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bite Size Halloween: Magic Plant
Skittles: Bite Size Halloween: Magic Plant
Premiered on: Men in Black II, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 149,133,996 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $919,506 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Only Way Is Through: Push Past the Cold. Keep Your Momentum.
Under Armour: The Only Way Is Through: Push Past the Cold. Keep Your Momentum.
Premiered on: The News With Shepard Smith, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 461,926,273 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,465,737 (42% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.60%
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Have a Doubly Special Holiday
The Kroger Company: Have a Doubly Special Holiday
Premiered on: Andrew Wommack: Gospel Truth, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 475,518,706 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $924,207 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bob's How To: Better Truck
WeatherTech: Bob's How To: Better Truck
Premiered on: Street Outlaws, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 589,698,344 (59% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,715,768 (67% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.91%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Streaming Home of Freakouts & Fallouts
Discovery+: The Streaming Home of Freakouts & Fallouts
Premiered on: black-ish, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,665,443,090 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,419,443 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.82%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

