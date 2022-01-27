Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Southwest Airlines, OnDeck, Papa Murphy’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 27, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Hershey's, Dodge, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Southwest Airlines promotes its Wanna Get Away fares, which start at $59 one-way. OnDeck, the online lender for small businesses, explains how one bakery used its loan services to get “new equipment fast.” And Papa Murphy’s, the “take ‘n’ bake” pizza chain, wants you to know that you can now get 25% off an online order of $25 or more when you use promo code PM25 at checkout.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Wanna Get Away: Workout: $59
Southwest Airlines: Wanna Get Away: Workout: $59
Premiered on: Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 18,050,465 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $118,923 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
GIG-ilionaire
AT&T Business: GIG-ilionaire
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 160,243,804 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $614,040 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.63%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Thing: 25% Off
Papa Murphy's Pizza: We Thing: 25% Off
Premiered on: You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 123,113,468 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $332,998 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.16%
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Your Happiest Place on Earth
Disneyland: Your Happiest Place on Earth
Premiered on: FOX 13 Morning News at 8am, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,133,895 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,269 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Better Way: Bakery
OnDeck: Better Way: Bakery
Premiered on: Cities of the Underworld, History Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 191,675,644 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $907,981 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
