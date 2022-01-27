Watch the newest commercials from Southwest Airlines, OnDeck, Papa Murphy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Southwest Airlines promotes its Wanna Get Away fares, which start at $59 one-way. OnDeck, the online lender for small businesses, explains how one bakery used its loan services to get “new equipment fast.” And Papa Murphy’s, the “take ‘n’ bake” pizza chain, wants you to know that you can now get 25% off an online order of $25 or more when you use promo code PM25 at checkout.