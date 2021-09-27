Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: SoFi, the online personal finance company, wants you to “Move to SoFi and feel what it’s like to get your money right.” Gap serves up a montage of its fall “Individuals Anthem” campaign, including excerpts from spots starring JaShaun St. John (her own 15-second ad was released on YouTube on Sept. 7) and Angus Cloud (his own 15-second ad was also released on YouTube on Sept. 7). And Spectrum hypes its easy-to-use Spectrum Guide, which “puts all your favorite streaming apps in one place.”

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bathroom
SiriusXM Satellite Radio: Bathroom
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 880,752,542 (95% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,330,857 (94% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Fall 21: Individuals Anthem
Gap: Fall 21: Individuals Anthem
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 240,930,328 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,608,835 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Finding Your Shows
Spectrum: Finding Your Shows
Premiered on: High School Football, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 658,762,922 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,392,142 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.67%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Credit Card Debt: $10 View Your Rate Offer
SoFi: Credit Card Debt: $10 View Your Rate Offer
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 429,168,794 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,590,303 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
ASMR: Made for Everybody
Athletic Greens: ASMR: Made for Everybody
Premiered on: The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,095,588 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,259 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.56%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more

Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more
Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more

Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Mugler, Hefty and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Mugler, Hefty and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple Music, Facebook, Lexus and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple Music, Facebook, Lexus and more