Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Gap, SoFi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: SoFi, the online personal finance company, wants you to “Move to SoFi and feel what it’s like to get your money right.” Gap serves up a montage of its fall “Individuals Anthem” campaign, including excerpts from spots starring JaShaun St. John (her own 15-second ad was released on YouTube on Sept. 7) and Angus Cloud (his own 15-second ad was also released on YouTube on Sept. 7). And Spectrum hypes its easy-to-use Spectrum Guide, which “puts all your favorite streaming apps in one place.”