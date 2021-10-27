Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Gap, Ikea and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Katy Perry covers The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” for Gap. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign.”) Marshawn Lynch helps hype Subway’s Baja Steak & Jack sandwich. And Ikea says, “Every home should be a haven” in a spot starring a couple of muscle-bound teddy bears; the ad first rolled out in the UK earlier this month. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Brawny teddies transform a home in Ikea’s delightful new ad.”)

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
All Together Now
Gap: All Together Now
Premiered on: That White People S..., Fuse
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Every Home Should Be a Haven
IKEA: Every Home Should Be a Haven
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 320,371,573 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,958,531 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.79%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Baker Mayfield Has a Package Mix-Up
Progressive: Baker Mayfield Has a Package Mix-Up
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,163,099,799 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $76,718,275 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.41%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Attack Your Dreams
Therabody: Attack Your Dreams
Premiered on: Sugarland: The Incredible Machine, AXS TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 303,635,157 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,174,826 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Press Conference
Subway: Press Conference
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,009,762,988 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,778,979 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more
Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more

Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more
Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more
Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more

Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more