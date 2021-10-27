Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Gap, Ikea and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Katy Perry covers The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” for Gap. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign.”) Marshawn Lynch helps hype Subway’s Baja Steak & Jack sandwich. And Ikea says, “Every home should be a haven” in a spot starring a couple of muscle-bound teddy bears; the ad first rolled out in the UK earlier this month. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Brawny teddies transform a home in Ikea’s delightful new ad.”)