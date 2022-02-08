Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes its latest menu addition, Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, with the help of a young couple whose pre-prom photo op is thwarted. Matthew McConaughey plays an astronaut in a cause-marketing spot from Salesforce that debuted during the Winter Olympics and will also appear during the Super Bowl. (ICYMI: “See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far”—part of Ad Age’s comprehensive cover of Big Game advertising.) And Delta Air Lines says, “We’re proud to carry Team USA” in a spot that calls attention to the brand’s sponsorship of the Olympics.