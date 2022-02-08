Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 08, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Priceline, Kroger and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes its latest menu addition, Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, with the help of a young couple whose pre-prom photo op is thwarted. Matthew McConaughey plays an astronaut in a cause-marketing spot from Salesforce that debuted during the Winter Olympics and will also appear during the Super Bowl. (ICYMI: “See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far”—part of Ad Age’s comprehensive cover of Big Game advertising.) And Delta Air Lines says, “We’re proud to carry Team USA” in a spot that calls attention to the brand’s sponsorship of the Olympics.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
New Frontier
Salesforce: New Frontier
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 75,699,745 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,348,122 (42% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.84%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pictures
Taco Bell: Pictures
Premiered on: The Spy Who Dumped Me, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,831,717,955 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $55,429,478 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Open Floor Plan Problems
GEICO: Open Floor Plan Problems
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,428,003,673 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $127,317,555 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.30%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Save the Night: Moment
Jägermeister: Save the Night: Moment
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,393,181 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $77,351 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.17%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
We Carry Something Bigger Than Ourselves
Delta Air Lines: We Carry Something Bigger Than Ourselves
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 354,846,125 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,322,413 (88% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.42%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
