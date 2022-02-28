Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Jersey Mike’s wants you to know that you can help support the Special Olympics USA Games (coming up in June) by buying a sub on Wednesday, March 30; 100% of sales will be donated as part of the sandwich chain’s 2022 Day of Giving. Microsoft calls attention to its support—under the Windows 11 brand—of TNT’s “The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal”; this spot draws from the second episode of the docuseries, which focuses on children’s book author and publisher Crystal Swain-Bates. And in a recruitment ad, Uber highlights the flexibility its driving gigs can offer.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Planning Effect: Ms. Thompson
Fidelity Investments: The Planning Effect: Ms. Thompson
Premiered on: Bull, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 912,676,387 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,455,784 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.72%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Comparison
Frontier Communications: Comparison
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 87,895,807 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $89,060 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.81%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Day of Giving: 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
Jersey Mike's: Day of Giving: 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 251,535,620 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,014,216 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.03%
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Game Plan
Microsoft Windows: The Game Plan
Premiered on: The Game Plan With Shaquille O'Neal, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 647,611,508 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,816,893 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Then Do That
Uber: Then Do That
Premiered on: José Díaz-Balart Reports, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,134,845 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $658 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.32%
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Join us on March 10 for our free Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse virtual event.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more
Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more

Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more
Applebee's 'disappointed' with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage

Applebee's 'disappointed' with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage
Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more

Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, USPS, Goldfish and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Mtn Dew, Hummer and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Spice, IBM, Ergatta and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lay’s, Bloomberg, Vuori and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Getty Images, Sam Adams and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Getty Images, Sam Adams and more