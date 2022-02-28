Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Microsoft, Jersey Mike’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Jersey Mike’s wants you to know that you can help support the Special Olympics USA Games (coming up in June) by buying a sub on Wednesday, March 30; 100% of sales will be donated as part of the sandwich chain’s 2022 Day of Giving. Microsoft calls attention to its support—under the Windows 11 brand—of TNT’s “The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal”; this spot draws from the second episode of the docuseries, which focuses on children’s book author and publisher Crystal Swain-Bates. And in a recruitment ad, Uber highlights the flexibility its driving gigs can offer.