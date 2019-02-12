Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chobani, Butterfinger, Ally Bank and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Chobani points out that its Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt has half the sugar of other yogurts in a spot that imagines what life might be like with less of other things—specifically tech gadgets. Ally Bank says "We're not just a bank, we're an ally." And Butterfinger enlists the help of an E.T.-ish alien to hype its new "better Butterfinger," which is made with an "improved recipe with high-quality jumbo peanuts."
