Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy's, T-Mobile, Target and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Target serves up another one of its signature music video-esque ads; this one offers encouragement to "play," "soirée," "fly away" and "partay." Ancestry presents a heartwarming story about a couple that decides to adopt after learning about their shared heritage. And Macy's offers a moody meditation on the meaning of the word "beautiful."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2019 Spring Fashion: Find Your Beautiful
Macy's: 2019 Spring Fashion: Find Your Beautiful
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,512,616,387 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,404,788 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.27
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
America's Network: Grandma: International Women's Day
T-Mobile: America's Network: Grandma: International Women's Day
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,426,934,095 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $52,279,328 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 77.87
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Adoption
Ancestry: Adoption
Premiered on: World of Dance, NBC
Ancestry data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 864,841,893 (53% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,009,448 (63% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.08
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
ESPN Tournament Challenge: Devoted
ESPN: ESPN Tournament Challenge: Devoted
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPN
ESPN data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,743,244,365 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $351,574 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.46
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Every Day My Way
Target: Every Day My Way
Premiered on: Bad Teacher, Freeform
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,352,913,548 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,571,101 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.98
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US