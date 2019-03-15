Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Verizon, Kayak and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Naked, the fruit smoothie brand, says "Little choices make a big difference" in a commercial with the tagline "However you healthy." Travel site/app Kayak notes that it lets you see how your baggage will affect the cost of your flight. And Apple says "If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on."