Watch the newest ads on TV from Bose, Facebook, Old Spice and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Old Spice serves up an extended version of an ad from its continuing "Old Spice Foam Zone" campaign, focusing on a faux game show designed to hype its new foaming body wash. Skittles serves up a fresh American TV cut of a comic ad in which a man "milks" a giraffe (Skittles result); it was originally created a couple years back for the U.K. market. And Bose dramatically illustrates how its headphones can help you focus—even in a bustling coffee shop.