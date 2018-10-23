Watch the newest ads on TV from Bose, Facebook, Old Spice and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Old Spice serves up an extended version of an ad from its continuing "Old Spice Foam Zone" campaign, focusing on a faux game show designed to hype its new foaming body wash. Skittles serves up a fresh American TV cut of a comic ad in which a man "milks" a giraffe (Skittles result); it was originally created a couple years back for the U.K. market. And Bose dramatically illustrates how its headphones can help you focus—even in a bustling coffee shop.

The Quest
Nespresso: The Quest
Premiered on: NFL Football, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Foam Zone Ep 3: Foam Sweet Foam
Old Spice: Foam Zone Ep 3: Foam Sweet Foam
Premiered on: NFL Football, ESPN
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 867,262,617 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,399,151 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.19
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Birthday
Portal from Facebook: Birthday
Premiered on: The Neighborhood, CBS
Portal from Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 65,332,459 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,316,838 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.54
Attention Index: 155 (55% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Milking a Giraffe
Skittles: Milking a Giraffe
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Skittles data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 558,738,251 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,329,809 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.41
Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Focus. On. Café
Bose: Focus. On. Café
Premiered on: Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, OXYGEN
Bose data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,205,383,219 (60% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,507,654 (64% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.39
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
