Watch the newest commercials on TV from Diet Coke, Farmers, Hidden Valley and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: The New York Times promotes its Cooking vertical as a one-stop shop for recipes, advice and inspiration. A Hidden Valley Ranch fan drinks it straight from the bottle (well, with a straw). And a late-night driver (seemingly for Uber or Lyft, though neither is mentioned) powers through her shift with a little help from Diet Coke.