Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bud Light, Doritos, Viceland and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Chance the Rapper and Lionel Richie team up to promote Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor in a surreal music video-style ad. Vice's Viceland promotes its logowear (available at shop.vice.com). And Bud Light deploys actors—sorry, thespians—to "perform" beer ingredients to make a point about corn syrup.

Chance the Rapper x Lionel Richie Official Video
Premiered on: American Idol, ABC
Doritos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 634,851,559 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,121,269 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.73
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Thespians Performing Beer Ingredients
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 954,856,002 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,618,401 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.14
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everyday People
Premiered on: Monk, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
The Shelter Pet Project data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 125,574,653 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $255,766 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.35
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Spray Paint
Premiered on: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Viceland
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Celebrating Soccer With Alex Morgan
Premiered on: Women's Soccer, FOX
Continental Tire data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 70,720,952 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,282,267 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.36
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
