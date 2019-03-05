Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Dos Equis, Old Spice and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Deon Cole and friends compare notes about the cross-gender appeal of Old Spice Body Wash for Men. A tearful father offers a touching (?) toast to Dos Equis at a wedding. And Walgreens points out that it has pharmacists with cancer expertise in a spot with the tagline "Battle beautifully."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Group Chat
Old Spice: Group Chat
Premiered on: Conan, TBS
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 763,183,679 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,458,514 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Step Jamie
Progressive: Step Jamie
Premiered on: ATP Tennis, Tennis Channel
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,829,778,901 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $61,195,404 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.89
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Toast
Dos Equis: Toast
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
Dos Equis data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 343,957 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $77,609 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.37
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Battle Cry
Walgreens: Battle Cry
Premiered on: Martin, BET
Walgreens data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 757,449,440 (89% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,600,298 (99% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.67
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
They Have the Spark
Walmart: They Have the Spark
Premiered on: George Lopez, [email protected]
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,148,879,176 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $43,596,359 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.02
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US