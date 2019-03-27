Watch the newest commercials on TV from Finish Line, Ford, Macy's and more

Credit: Finish Line

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Macy's promotes its Spring Style Sale with a series of moody scenes of stylish women working, commuting, lounging around and more. Ford says its rather big new Expedition is "built to be a better big." And athletic retailer Finish Line celebrates Air Max Day (a, uh, holiday introduced by Nike in 2014) with an elaborate music-video-esque extravaganza set in a bodega.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Celebrating Air Max Day the Finish Line Bodega Way
Finish Line: Celebrating Air Max Day the Finish Line Bodega Way
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Finish Line data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 8,818,393 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $187,771 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.63
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Better Big
Ford: Better Big
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,628,691,124 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,672,843 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.82
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pajamas
Uncle Ben's: Pajamas
Premiered on: Chopped, Food Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Spring Style Sale: Upgrades
Macy's: Spring Style Sale: Upgrades
Premiered on: Hart to Hart, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,420,273,054 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,556,728 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.74
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Welcome to BritBox
BritBox: Welcome to BritBox
Premiered on: Antiques Roadshow, Ovation
BritBox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 70,917,445 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $444,836 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.57
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
