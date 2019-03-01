Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hardee's, TaxSlayer, Subway and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor says "You can lead an Irishman to water, but don't try and put it in his whiskey" in an ad for his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey. TaxSlayer says "When stress tries to slay you, slay back." And Hardee's serves up another installment in its continuing campaign starring actor David Koechner as "Ron," a very enthusiastic Hardee's restaurant manager.