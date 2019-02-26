Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Coke, Heineken and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A barbershop quartet plays basketball in Geico's latest (because, well, no reason, really; it's a Geico ad). Coca-Cola serves up a new flavor with rather dramatic flair (Ad Age's E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign yesterday: "Coke channels a 1970s-era car chase for new Orange Vanilla Coke ad"). And Avocados From Mexico presents a sort of Avocado Bootcamp.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Chase
Coca-Cola: Chase
Premiered on: Get Out Alive, Lifetime Movies
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 190,867,987 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,283,123 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.85
Attention Index: 35 (65% more interruptions than avg.)
Avocado Bootcamp
Avocados From Mexico: Avocado Bootcamp
Premiered on: Dinner at Tiffani's, Cooking Channel
Avocados From Mexico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 170,769,142 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,484,196 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.41
Attention Index: 176 (76% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Talk
TurboTax: The Talk
Premiered on: Very Cavallari, E!
TurboTax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,005,950,517 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,645,676 (55% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.83
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Don't Miss It
Heineken: Don't Miss It
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Heineken data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 430,645,246 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,297,544 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.06
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
A Barbershop Quartet Plays Basketball
GEICO: A Barbershop Quartet Plays Basketball
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,729,729,393 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $108,949,008 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.58
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
