Watch the newest commercials on TV from Honda, Budweiser, Zillow and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Andra Day's anthemic "Rise Up" serves as the soundtrack for a Budweiser spot that pays tribute to baseball legend and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson. Zillow says it's "reimagining how people buy, sell and rent homes." And Honda says "Whatever your dream, just keep chasing it" (preferably in the 2019 Honda CR-V).
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
