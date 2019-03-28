Watch the newest commercials on TV from JC Penney, McDonald's, Dell and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: McDonald's says that "joy" is included with its $1 soft drinks. JC Penney hypes a Friends & Family Sale running today through Sunday. And Dell Technologies offers an optimistic meditation on "the infinite possibilites of the power of data flowing through our world."
