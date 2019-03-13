Watch the newest commercials on TV from ModCloth, Kohl's, Universal Orlando Resort and more

A few highlights: Singer-songwriter Halsey helps promote online women's clothing retailer ModCloth in a dramatic, dreamlike commercial with the tagline "Dress against the current, live against the current." Halo Top serves up another spot in its new campaign with the tagline/jingle "Ice cream for adults, because adults need a lot of ice cream." (As we noted in yesterday's Hot Spots, Ad Age's Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: "Even 'The Bachelor' needs a lot of ice cream in Halo Top's first TV ad.") And Kohl's promises "epic deals" on everything from pillows to Nike and Adidas shoes—"no coupons needed."
Today's TV Ad Highlights
