Watch the newest commercials on TV from ModCloth, Kohl's, Universal Orlando Resort and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Singer-songwriter Halsey helps promote online women's clothing retailer ModCloth in a dramatic, dreamlike commercial with the tagline "Dress against the current, live against the current." Halo Top serves up another spot in its new campaign with the tagline/jingle "Ice cream for adults, because adults need a lot of ice cream." (As we noted in yesterday's Hot Spots, Ad Age's Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: "Even 'The Bachelor' needs a lot of ice cream in Halo Top's first TV ad.") And Kohl's promises "epic deals" on everything from pillows to Nike and Adidas shoes—"no coupons needed."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Live Against the Current: Halsey
ModCloth: Live Against the Current: Halsey
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
ModCloth data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,842,528 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $217,869 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.23
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Swiping
Halo Top: Swiping
Premiered on: The Bachelor, ABC
Halo Top data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,659,438 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $416,568 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.75
Attention Index: 152 (52% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Attraction: Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure
Universal Orlando Resort: New Attraction: Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure
Premiered on: Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda, NBC
Universal Orlando Resort data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 432,497,004 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,769,756 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.53
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Inside the R: Protect
National Association of Realtors: Inside the R: Protect
Premiered on: Criminal Minds, ION
National Association of Realtors data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 145,512,242 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,274,957 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.93
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Not Your Everyday Sale: Epic Deals: Tops, Towels and Pillows
Kohl's: Not Your Everyday Sale: Epic Deals: Tops, Towels and Pillows
Premiered on: Peppa Pig, Nick Jr.
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,704,637,158 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,612,291 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.02
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

