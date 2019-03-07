Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lay's, Sprite, Shipt and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and friends enjoy Sprite Lymonade—Sprite "with just a splash of lemonade." Shipt, the shopping/delivery service ("We bring the store to your door") wants you to start your free 2-week trial today. And Lay's hypes its Fiery Habanero chips with a little help from a firefighter.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Meat vs. Yogurt
Jack Link's Beef Jerky: Meat vs. Yogurt
Premiered on: Paranormal Caught on Camera, Travel
Jack Link's Beef Jerky data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 214,361,455 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $597,919 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.76
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fiery Habanero Courageous
Lay's: Fiery Habanero Courageous
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Lay's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 565,721,264 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,709,263 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.22
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Just a Splash
Sprite: Just a Splash
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
For Different Occasions
Shipt: For Different Occasions
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Shipt data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 69,200,834 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $924,858 (46% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.66
Attention Index: 154 (54% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Best Day Ever
Universal Studios Hollywood: Best Day Ever
Premiered on: Supernatural, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

