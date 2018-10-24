Watch the newest ads on TV from Bank of America, YouTube TV, Lowe's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Lowe's says that "Our military roots run deep," pointing out that the company was started by two veterans of World War II. YouTube TV promotes itself as a destination for watching baseball, quoting a Sports Illustrated review that calls it "The best way to stream television." And an overwhelmed dad helps promote the "all-new Bank of America Digital Mortgage Experience."