Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bodyarmor, Michelob, Bud Light and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Michelob Ultra serves up another ad that makes gentle fun of AI-powered virtual assistants (see yesterday's Hot Spots for the previous spot in the campaign) before an announcer declares that "There's enough artificial in the world" and notes that Michelob Ultra contains "no artificial colors or flavors." Donovan Mitchell and James Harden help hype Bodyarmor in a spot that characterizes Gatorade as "an outdated sports drink." And if you want some background on the Miller Lite and Bud Light ads in today's line-up, check out E.J. Schultz's report from Wednesday, "Miller Lite co-opts Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' world in attack ads," and Jessica Wohl's report from Thursday, "MillerCoors sues AB InBev over corn syrup campaign."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Aftermath
Miller Lite: Aftermath
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Miller Lite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 514,350,824 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,506,399 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.17
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Imitation
Bud Light: Imitation
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TNT
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 590,042,950 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,711,394 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.12
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NCAA Bracket Picks
BODYARMOR: NCAA Bracket Picks
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
BODYARMOR data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 0 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,372,396 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.17
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Snow: Fantasy Land
Miller Lite: Snow: Fantasy Land
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Miller Lite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 514,350,824 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,506,399 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.17
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Artificial Devices: Misunderstanding
Michelob: Artificial Devices: Misunderstanding
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, truTV
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 960,486,958 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,438,640 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.69
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US