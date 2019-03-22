Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bodyarmor, Michelob, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Michelob Ultra serves up another ad that makes gentle fun of AI-powered virtual assistants (see yesterday's Hot Spots for the previous spot in the campaign) before an announcer declares that "There's enough artificial in the world" and notes that Michelob Ultra contains "no artificial colors or flavors." Donovan Mitchell and James Harden help hype Bodyarmor in a spot that characterizes Gatorade as "an outdated sports drink." And if you want some background on the Miller Lite and Bud Light ads in today's line-up, check out E.J. Schultz's report from Wednesday, "Miller Lite co-opts Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' world in attack ads," and Jessica Wohl's report from Thursday, "MillerCoors sues AB InBev over corn syrup campaign."