Watch the newest ads on TV from Hulu, Nike, Apple and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Emmit Fenn's "Meteorite" once again serves as the soundtrack of another in a series of trippy Apple commercials hyping the iPhone XR. A young LeBron James (via archival footage) stars in Nike's new ad marking the NBA star's move to the Los Angeles Lakers. And Sarah Silverman says that Hulu is "basically the 3-ply of TV" (it'll make sense once you watch the spot).