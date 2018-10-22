Watch the newest ads on TV from Hulu, Nike, Apple and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Emmit Fenn's "Meteorite" once again serves as the soundtrack of another in a series of trippy Apple commercials hyping the iPhone XR. A young LeBron James (via archival footage) stars in Nike's new ad marking the NBA star's move to the Los Angeles Lakers. And Sarah Silverman says that Hulu is "basically the 3-ply of TV" (it'll make sense once you watch the spot).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
I Believe
Nike: I Believe
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, Fox Sports 1
Nike data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 36,574,799 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,421,987 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.48
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Never Upgrade to 3-Ply
Hulu: Never Upgrade to 3-Ply
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,063,831,812 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,787,293 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.06
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Spectrum
Apple iPhone: Spectrum
Premiered on: Everybody Hates Chris, MTV2
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,953,889,400 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $55,582,658 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.80
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Virtual Swear Jar
VISA: Virtual Swear Jar
Premiered on: X-Men: Days of Future Past, FX
VISA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 667,175,869 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,052,194 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.76
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Meet Pixelbook Pen
Google Pixelbook: Meet Pixelbook Pen
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Google Pixelbook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,069,603 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $60,853 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.18
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US