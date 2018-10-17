Watch the newest ads on TV from Fresh Empire, State Farm, Fujifilm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Chris Paul, James Harden and Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez from "The Office") star in a State Farm spot that also features a creepy robot that looks a lot like Oscar Nuñez. Fujifilm puts the spotlight on its 3D-imaging and cancer-fighting drug-delivery technologies. And Fresh Empire, a "public education campaign designed to prevent and reduce tobacco use among at-risk multicultural youth ages 12-17" (as the FDA describes it), says that "Next is staying on your hustle" and "living tobacco-free."