Watch the newest ads on TV from Fresh Empire, State Farm, Fujifilm and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Chris Paul, James Harden and Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez from "The Office") star in a State Farm spot that also features a creepy robot that looks a lot like Oscar Nuñez. Fujifilm puts the spotlight on its 3D-imaging and cancer-fighting drug-delivery technologies. And Fresh Empire, a "public education campaign designed to prevent and reduce tobacco use among at-risk multicultural youth ages 12-17" (as the FDA describes it), says that "Next is staying on your hustle" and "living tobacco-free."
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.