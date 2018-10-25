Watch the newest ads on TV from Walmart, Taco Bell, Kohl's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Kenny Loggins' "I'm Alright" serves as the soundtrack of a Walmart ad that shows a customer happily navigating the retailer's aisles by using the Walmart app's map feature, rebuffing offers of help from store associates along the way. Kohl's promotes its current 50-percent-off sale (today through Sunday) on "hundreds of select items," including bedding and sleepwear. And Taco Bell hypes its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" taco-giveaway promotion tied to the World Series.