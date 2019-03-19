Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Wendy's, Microsoft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Microsoft serves up an ad that features Birgitte Skadhauge, VP of the Carlsberg Research Laboratory, explaining how her company is deploying Microsoft AI to "develop better beers faster." Wendy's hypes its $5 Biggie Bag combo meal. And Pharrell Williams' "Freedom" serves as the soundtrack for a Walmart ad with the tagline "We dress America."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Maid for Us
Progressive: Maid for Us
Premiered on: Diesel Brothers, Discovery Channel
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,742,209,800 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $57,565,192 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.18
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
In Pursuit of Better Beer
Microsoft Corporation: In Pursuit of Better Beer
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, FXX
Microsoft Corporation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 211,567,505 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,406,636 (58% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.63
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
We Dress America
Walmart: We Dress America
Premiered on: Contacto Deportivo, UniMas
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,884,432,750 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,467,305 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.35
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Drawing the Line
Jimmy John's: Drawing the Line
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Everything
Wendy's: Everything
Premiered on: Extreme RVs, Destination America
Wendy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,265,086,648 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,197,118 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.38
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

