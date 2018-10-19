Watch the newest ads on TV from Beats, Nissan, Taco Bell and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes both its $5 Double Chalupa Box and its Xbox One X sweepstakes promotion. Tide serves up another one of its football-themed meta ads starring Troy Aikman. And in a spot set to 2Pac's "California Love," LeBron James suits up to make his debut as a Los Angeles Laker.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Game Will Never Sound the Same
Beats Audio: The Game Will Never Sound the Same
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Beats Audio data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 19,507,966 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $495,940 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.39
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Heisman House: Signs
Nissan: Heisman House: Signs
Premiered on: College Football Countdown, ESPN
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,364,271,259 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,281,950 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.85
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Broncos Tidelight: A Thursday Night Tide Ad
Tide: Broncos Tidelight: A Thursday Night Tide Ad
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,830,344,858 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,305,925 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.61
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Launch Trailer
PlayStation: Launch Trailer
Premiered on: The Purge: Anarchy, FX
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 961,796,489 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,058,445 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.33
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Xbox One X Sweepstakes
Taco Bell: Xbox One X Sweepstakes
Premiered on: Pro Football Talk, NBC Sports
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,447,176,242 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,820,407 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.83
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
