Watch the newest ads on TV from Lexus, Jeep, David's Bridal and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Jeep has a really specific idea of what makes a "nice winter day." Lexus says the new UX was "crafted for a new era of progress." And David's Bridal offers its own take on the familiar wedding tradition/saying that goes "Something old, something new, something borrowed..."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
First Date
Adopt US Kids: First Date
Premiered on: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, TBS
Adopt US Kids data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,596,687 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,278 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.91
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Something You
David's Bridal: Something You
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
David's Bridal data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,430,581 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $324,038 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.48
Attention Index: 160 (60% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A New Renaissance
Lexus: A New Renaissance
Premiered on: The Jeffersons, TV ONE
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,789,653,506 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,411,292 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.74
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Nice Winter Day
Jeep: Nice Winter Day
Premiered on: College Basketball, Fox Sports 1
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,016,343,831 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,067,964 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.74
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Different Frontier
Lexus: A Different Frontier
Premiered on: The X-Files, BBC America
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,789,653,506 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,411,292 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.74
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US