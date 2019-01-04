Watch the newest ads on TV from Lexus, Jeep, David's Bridal and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Jeep has a really specific idea of what makes a "nice winter day." Lexus says the new UX was "crafted for a new era of progress." And David's Bridal offers its own take on the familiar wedding tradition/saying that goes "Something old, something new, something borrowed..."