Watch the newest ads on TV from Taco Bell, PlayStation, PNC Bank and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: PNC Bank thinks you should open up a high-yield savings account so you'll have "peace of mind for the unexpected" and more. The PlayStation game Rain World promises you "endless death, endless danger, endless rain" (sounds fun!). And Taco Bell says it's "giving the biggest games back to the students" through its Live Más Student Section college football ticket giveaway.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
May the Best Celebration Win
NFL: May the Best Celebration Win
Premiered on: FOX NFL Sunday, FOX
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,307,883,839 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,838,342 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.20
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Giving Back
Taco Bell: Giving Back
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,638,721,925 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,476,368 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.27
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Peace of Mind
PNC Bank: Peace of Mind
Premiered on: Madam Secretary, CBS
PNC Bank data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 47,664,270 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,663,236 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.18
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Battlefield V: You're Better With Your Squad
Xbox: Battlefield V: You're Better With Your Squad
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, FXX
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 698,297,125 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,376,404 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.53
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rain World: A Harsh New World
PlayStation: Rain World: A Harsh New World
Premiered on: Dragon Ball Super, Adult Swim
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,494,059,687 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,625,330 (43% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.72
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US