Watch the newest ads on TV from Taco Bell, PlayStation, PNC Bank and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: PNC Bank thinks you should open up a high-yield savings account so you'll have "peace of mind for the unexpected" and more. The PlayStation game Rain World promises you "endless death, endless danger, endless rain" (sounds fun!). And Taco Bell says it's "giving the biggest games back to the students" through its Live Más Student Section college football ticket giveaway.