Watch the newest commercials on TV from Xbox, Experian, Embark DNA and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Embark DNA promotes its Dog DNA Test, which owners can use to find out about their pup's breed mix, family tree, health and yes, even to discover long-lost relatives. Experian advertises its free Dark Web Triple Scan service that checks if your social security number, email and phone number are on the dark web. And Xbox serves up a dramatic spot for soon-to-be-released "Metro Exodus," offering the post-apocalyptic game with an Xbox One X bundle.