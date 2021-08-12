Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Procter & Gamble brand 9 Elements says that using the “vinegar-powered clean” of its laundry detergent and softener “is like detoxifying your clothes.” For no apparent reason, a mother tells her daughter that “Zelle is a great way to send money to friends and family, even if they bank somewhere different than you do.” And McDonald’s promotes its current buy-one-get-one-for-$1 deal on its McChicken, Hot ’n Spicy McChicken and McDouble sandwiches.
