Watch the newest commercials from 9 Elements, Zelle, McDonald’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 12, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Lemonade, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

Procter & Gamble brand 9 Elements says that using the “vinegar-powered clean” of its laundry detergent and softener “is like detoxifying your clothes.” For no apparent reason, a mother tells her daughter that “Zelle is a great way to send money to friends and family, even if they bank somewhere different than you do.” And McDonald’s promotes its current buy-one-get-one-for-$1 deal on its McChicken, Hot ’n Spicy McChicken and McDouble sandwiches. 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hey, I'm Carl
Caesars Entertainment: Hey, I'm Carl
Premiered on: NFL Total Access, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 196,378,308 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,957,280 (52% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.79%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Homework
Zelle: Homework
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 94,268,668 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $349,984 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Healthy and Happy
Magic Spoon: Healthy and Happy
Premiered on: Pound Puppies, Discovery Family Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Detoxify Clothes
9 Elements: Detoxify Clothes
Premiered on: Celebrity Game Face, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 422,495,690 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,520,076 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.11%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Wait, No Leftovers? Deal
McDonald's: The Wait, No Leftovers? Deal
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,854,367,302 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,038,230 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.61%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

