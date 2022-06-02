Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Dick’s, iRobot and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Charles Barkley stars in a Father’s Day–themed spot for Dick’s Sporting Goods. (Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19 in the U.S.) Airbnb calls attention to “tasty trips”—food-focused vacations—as part of its continuing “Made possible by Hosts” campaign. And iRobot says that it “has recognized and avoided more objects than any other robot” in a spot that plugs iRobot OS. (See: “iRobot unveils iRobot OS home operating system,” from The Robot Report.)