Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, Dick’s, iRobot and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 02, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Mercari, Tostitos, Tums and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Charles Barkley stars in a Father’s Day–themed spot for Dick’s Sporting Goods. (Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19 in the U.S.) Airbnb calls attention to “tasty trips”—food-focused vacations—as part of its continuing “Made possible by Hosts” campaign. And iRobot says that it “has recognized and avoided more objects than any other robot” in a spot that plugs iRobot OS. (See: “iRobot unveils iRobot OS home operating system,” from The Robot Report.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Father's Day: Cart
Dick's Sporting Goods: Father's Day: Cart
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 537,685,145 (53% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,843,776 (72% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Best in Pests: Mosquitos: Red Cross
Orkin: The Best in Pests: Mosquitos: Red Cross
Premiered on: PowerXL Duo Nutrisealer, AMC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 489,998,304 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,225,947 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.08%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Made Possible by Hosts: Tasty Trips
Airbnb: Made Possible by Hosts: Tasty Trips
Premiered on: America's Got Talent,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 320,484,964 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,309,093 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.94%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Born From the Blue: Catch Feels
SKYY Vodka: Born From the Blue: Catch Feels
Premiered on: AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour, Fox Sports 1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Hand Raise
iRobot: Hand Raise
Premiered on: 3rd Rock From the Sun, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 265,912,939 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,141,063 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
