Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Etsy says you can “Find greatness in the making,” per the tagline of its current campaign. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Etsy taps into Olympics fever with new TV spot—without mentioning the Games.”) A kid contemplates the power of first impressions in an Amazon back-to-school commercial. And Santa Claus overstays his welcome in the latest from Dunkin.’ (A web version of this spot debuted on YouTube on June 24.)