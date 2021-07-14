Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Etsy says you can “Find greatness in the making,” per the tagline of its current campaign. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Etsy taps into Olympics fever with new TV spot—without mentioning the Games.”) A kid contemplates the power of first impressions in an Amazon back-to-school commercial. And Santa Claus overstays his welcome in the latest from Dunkin.’ (A web version of this spot debuted on YouTube on June 24.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Shakedown
Jimmy John's: Shakedown
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 23,803,923 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $430,499 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Find Greatness in the Making
Etsy: Find Greatness in the Making
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 508,537,143 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,361,617 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Family Road Trip
DURACELL: Family Road Trip
Premiered on: NBA Finals Postgame, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 112,242,454 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $631,010 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Where You Want to Be
Dunkin': Where You Want to Be
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,032,294,926 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,141,457 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
2021 Back to School: First Impressions
Amazon: 2021 Back to School: First Impressions
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,303,748,645 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,068,097 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.47%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more
Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more

Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more
Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more
Watch the newest commercials from Geico, Citi, Toyota and more

Watch the newest commercials from Geico, Citi, Toyota and more