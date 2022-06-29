Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Kraft, Walmart and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 29, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Travelers, Smartwater, Jersey Mike's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Amazon serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a faux retro-style music video starring Jon Batiste as an Amazon Prime Day promotion; the brand previously released a longer (2:24) web version of “Get Into My Cart.” Kraft shows a bunch of creative ways to use Kraft Singles in meal prep. And Walmart wants you to know you can save 10 cents per gallon of gas at Exxon and Mobil when you become a Walmart+ member.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Prime Day : Get Into My Cart
Amazon Prime: Prime Day : Get Into My Cart
Premiered on: Chicago Fire, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 55,714,956 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $385,210 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.26%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Zen Zach
GEICO: Zen Zach
Premiered on: First Take, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,018,156,037 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,659,093 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Square It: Melt It
Kraft Cheeses: Square It: Melt It
Premiered on: Dogs 101, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 177,173,654 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $605,526 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Gas Prices
Walmart: Gas Prices
Premiered on: Live with Kelly and Ryan, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,305,320,308 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,009,491 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.62%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Silky Like My Moves
Jergens: Silky Like My Moves
Premiered on: Romance at Reindeer Lodge, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 417,767,041 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,274,827 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
