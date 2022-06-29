Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Kraft, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Amazon serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a faux retro-style music video starring Jon Batiste as an Amazon Prime Day promotion; the brand previously released a longer (2:24) web version of “Get Into My Cart.” Kraft shows a bunch of creative ways to use Kraft Singles in meal prep. And Walmart wants you to know you can save 10 cents per gallon of gas at Exxon and Mobil when you become a Walmart+ member.