Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, T-Mobile, Dove and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: In a Mother’s Day–themed spot, Amazon focuses on India’s all-female delivery stations. (In addition to running the half-minute TV cut seen below, Amazon posted a 90-second version on YouTube.) T-Mobile says it offers 5G coverage “of over 96% of interstate highway miles” in a T-Mobile for Business spot. And Dove wants you to “help your daughter detoxify her feed” with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. (See also: “Dove’s deepfake move warns of toxic influencers in new self-esteem campaign,” from Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine.)