Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, T-Mobile, Dove and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 29, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Angi, Arena, Brooklinen and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: In a Mother’s Day–themed spot, Amazon focuses on India’s all-female delivery stations. (In addition to running the half-minute TV cut seen below, Amazon posted a 90-second version on YouTube.) T-Mobile says it offers 5G coverage “of over 96% of interstate highway miles” in a T-Mobile for Business spot. And Dove wants you to “help your daughter detoxify her feed” with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. (See also: “Dove’s deepfake move warns of toxic influencers in new self-esteem campaign,” from Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Storm: Bring the Wave
White Claw Hard Seltzer: Storm: Bring the Wave
Premiered on: NBA Tip-Off, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,694,762 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,248 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.29%
Attention Index: 166 (66% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mother's Day: Woman's World
Amazon: Mother's Day: Woman's World
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 60,412,798 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $190,852 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.46%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unconventional Thinking: Interstate Highway Miles
T-Mobile for Business: Unconventional Thinking: Interstate Highway Miles
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 880,299,469 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,322,179 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.98%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Next Level: Any Position
Verizon: Next Level: Any Position
Premiered on: UEFA Champions League Post Match, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 881,420,035 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,588,457 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.85%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Toxic Beauty Advice Harms Girls’ Esteem
Dove: Toxic Beauty Advice Harms Girls’ Esteem
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 740,520,186 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,393,168 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.60%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Watch the newest commercials from Angi, Arena, Brooklinen and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Gorilla Glue, Aha and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Gerber, Taco Bell, Aon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Zurich Insurance, WW, Pair Eyewear and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

