Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 01, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Wells Fargo, Fidelity and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

“Let’s be kids,” Fisher-Price says in a Pixar-ish animated spot. Netgear serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad hyping its Orbi Wi-Fi router. (Before getting a TV budget, the ad debuted on YouTube in July.) And streaming service AMC+ hypes its latest programming.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Legendary Looks
Uber Eats: Legendary Looks
Premiered on: Scary Movie 2, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 535,172,394 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,731,477 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.61%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A World for Kids
Fisher-Price: A World for Kids
Premiered on: The Wonder Years, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 223,339,610 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $799,569 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Rising Future Makers: The Call for HBCU Students
Dream in Black: Rising Future Makers: The Call for HBCU Students
Premiered on: Sanford & Son, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
A Season of Scares
AMC+: A Season of Scares
Premiered on: Lethal Weapon, AMC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 577,693,207 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,977 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.82%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Treat Your Home
Netgear: Treat Your Home
Premiered on: Mechanic: Resurrection, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 398,141 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,881 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.59%
Attention Index: 186 (86% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
