Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
“Let’s be kids,” Fisher-Price says in a Pixar-ish animated spot. Netgear serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad hyping its Orbi Wi-Fi router. (Before getting a TV budget, the ad debuted on YouTube in July.) And streaming service AMC+ hypes its latest programming.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.