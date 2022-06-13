Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The Delta SkyMiles American Express Card presents “The Mancationers,” a story about lifelong guy friends who travel together. The Home Depot invites you to stop by to “save on the best gifts for dad.” (Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19.) And a dad in a Nintendo ad says that “keeping it moving” is “my way to play” in a spot that shows off the versatility of the Nintendo Switch.