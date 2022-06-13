Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, The Home Depot, Nintendo and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 13, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Delta SkyMiles American Express Card presents “The Mancationers,” a story about lifelong guy friends who travel together. The Home Depot invites you to stop by to “save on the best gifts for dad.” (Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19.) And a dad in a Nintendo ad says that “keeping it moving” is “my way to play” in a spot that shows off the versatility of the Nintendo Switch.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pizza Delivery
CDW: Pizza Delivery
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 71,524,937 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $568,263 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.83%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
The Mancationers
American Express: The Mancationers
Premiered on: PAYBACK, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 545,899,415 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,126,906 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.74%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Need Me to Move
Nintendo: Need Me to Move
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 257,009,916 (63% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,651,704 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Father's Day: Different Gifts
The Home Depot: Father's Day: Different Gifts
Premiered on: The Jeffersons, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,446,960,006 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,053,633 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Go On: Multi
Biofreeze: We Go On: Multi
Premiered on: Three's Company, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 602,649,013 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,367,282 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.08%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
