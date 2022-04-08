Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Bridgestone, Chevy, Ross and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 08, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Benz, AT&T, RingCentral and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “When the elements are working against you,” an announcer says in a Bridgestone spot, “being confident in your grip on the road is what really matters.” Chevrolet shows how easy it is to charge the all-electric Chevy Bolt EUV. (Hannah Lutz of Ad Age’s sibling publication Automotive News has the backstory: “Chevy relaunches Bolt EVs after recall with new ads.”) And Ross wants you to say “yeah to 20-to-60% off department store prices.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Big Change
Chevrolet: Big Change
Premiered on: America's Newsroom With Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,742,423,057 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,293,797 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.30%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unlock the Possibilities
PennyMac USA: Unlock the Possibilities
Premiered on: CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth at 11A, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 70,149,140 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $122,210 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Service: Biopharmaceuticals
Fujifilm: Service: Biopharmaceuticals
Premiered on: Don Lemon Tonight, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,684,700 (91% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,574 (86% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.60%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Yeah
Ross: Yeah
Premiered on: Hometown Homicide, Investigation Discovery
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 307,143,576 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,147,993 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Elements
Bridgestone: The Elements
Premiered on: Live From the Masters, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,937,681 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,384 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

