Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 09, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Caesars, the casino and hotel company, hypes the Caesars Rewards loyalty program available across its 50+ properties. Norton invites you to “opt-in to cyber safety” in a spot for Norton 360 with LifeLock Identity Theft Protection. And tennis legend John McEnroe helps IBM promote its hybrid cloud computing platform for business.

Hear about which brands are thriving right now—and why—at Ad Age In-Depth: Hottest Brands on Tuesday, July 13. RSVP at AdAge.com/HottestBrands.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Wimbledon: Go Hybrid
IBM Cloud: Wimbledon: Go Hybrid
Premiered on: 2021 Wimbledon Championships, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 447,219,649 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,420,156 (44% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Hair Color
Norton: Hair Color
Premiered on: Let's Make a Deal, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 401,342,261 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,061,180 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Your Way
Caesars Entertainment: Your Way
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,157,750 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,063 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.32%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Keeping Your Smile
Smile Direct Club: Keeping Your Smile
Premiered on: Parking Wars, A&E
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 725,215,372 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,721,298 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Why I Started Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest: Why I Started Daily Harvest
Premiered on: Unbroken, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 269,209,286 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $758,309 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.90%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

