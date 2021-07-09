Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Caesars, the casino and hotel company, hypes the Caesars Rewards loyalty program available across its 50+ properties. Norton invites you to “opt-in to cyber safety” in a spot for Norton 360 with LifeLock Identity Theft Protection. And tennis legend John McEnroe helps IBM promote its hybrid cloud computing platform for business.
