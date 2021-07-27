Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them.)

A few highlights: A Chevy owner and his trusty dog-like cat Walter help hype the 2021 Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate. “Even if you had to miss your quince, there’s always your quince plus one,” says Uber in a quinceañera-themed spot with the tagline “Go anywhere.” And Geico rails against the gratuitous proliferation of acronyms (LOL).

More from Ad Age: Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing is different

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
There She Is
Dick's Sporting Goods: There She Is
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 43,262,847 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $572,698 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.32%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Too Many Acronyms
GEICO: Too Many Acronyms
Premiered on: NBC Preview Show -- Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,839,277,403 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,608,458 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.41%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Cat
Chevrolet: Cat
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,202,888,917 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,705,331 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.49%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Orchestra
HP Inc.: Orchestra
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 56,390,263 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,641,522 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Go Get It: Quince + 1
Uber: Go Get It: Quince + 1
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 58,134,489 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $416,718 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.38%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more
Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more

Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more