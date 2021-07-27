Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them.)
A few highlights: A Chevy owner and his trusty dog-like cat Walter help hype the 2021 Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate. “Even if you had to miss your quince, there’s always your quince plus one,” says Uber in a quinceañera-themed spot with the tagline “Go anywhere.” And Geico rails against the gratuitous proliferation of acronyms (LOL).
